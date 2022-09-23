County Commissioner Hahn, a friend of mine, was attending an event at the nursing home where his mother lived. A man who was to lead them in some songs put the Commission on the spot to come lead instead. The Commissioner is not a singer at all, but gave it a try. When he finished he passed by an elderly man in a wheelchair and said, “I hope you get better.”
The elderly gentleman looked up at Mr. Hahn and said, “I hope you do, too!”
