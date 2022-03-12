I put out a protein bucket for my cows, and my young bull decided to tip it over and play with it instead of lick out of it. Protein buckets have a dark molasses mixture. My bull has a white face, but now most of it is stained with dark brown molasses, and he does not even realize it!
“If we say we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” (1 John 1)
