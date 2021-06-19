The first vehicle I ever drove had no turn signals. You put your left hand straight out the window to turn left; out the window and down to signal you were stopping; and out the window with your arm bent 90 degrees at the elbow to signal a right turn. Some drivers gave poor signals. There were times that you could not tell if the person in front of you was stopping or turning, or which way the person may be turning. Clear signals are important.
Is there something that needs to stop and a turn that needs to take place in your life? Make sure you turn in the right direction and give a clear signal. “Turn away from evil and do good!” (1 Peter 3:11)
