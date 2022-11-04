I was watching one of my grandsons play football and saw another preacher named Clay I needed to talk to. He was leaning on the rail on the opposite end of the stands, talking on his cell phone. I called him from my phone, but he never answered. When the game was over, I headed his way with every intention of having some fun with him for not taking my call. However, as I got closer, I could see that it was not Clay! So I just eased on out of the stands and headed to my truck.
Is there something you are “sure about” from a distance, however the closer you get the more you know you need to just walk away? “…and lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil.” (Matthew 6:13)
