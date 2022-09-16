The year was 1975, and I had signed a recording contract with Warner Brothers in Hollywood, California as a singer and songwriter. In the spring of 1975, my manager Steve Binder, the director of the Elvis Presley 1968 Comeback Special, called me and said, “Get ready, you’re going to Nashville next week for a recording session!”
Mike Curb Productions was in charge of the recording session. The session was recorded at the famous Jack Clement studio in Nashville. I recorded one of my original songs called, “You Brighten My Day.” This was actually a song I wrote for Barbara after our first date. It was special then and is still a very memorable song in my portfolio of love songs. Next, I recorded a song called, “All Alone in Austin,” written by Hall of Fame songwriter, Linda Hargrave. The third song on the list to record was a song that I did not choose until I got to Nashville. Of course, Nashville is full of musicians, singers and songwriters just waiting to be discovered.
