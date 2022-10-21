My wife ran across these Rules of 3 for Survival: You can survive for 3 minutes without air. You can survive for 3 hours without shelter in a harsh environment, unless in icy water. You can survive for 3 days without water, if sheltered from a harsh environment. You can survive for 3 weeks without food, if you have water and shelter.
After reading that to me, Dana said, “I know another Rule of 3 for Survival: ‘My God (God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit) will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus.’” (Philippians 4:19)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.