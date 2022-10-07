When you’re going through difficult times and you’re having one of the worst days of your life, who do you tell your problems to? As one cynic says, “Don’t bother telling people your troubles; half of them don’t care and the other half figure that you probably deserve it.” Laying aside all cynical jesting, there are many people in this world that cares about you, and for certain the Lord Jesus, as Peter writes in 1 Peter 5:7, “Casting all your cares upon Him; for He cares for you.”
Sometimes when I’m going through a rough day, I’ll stop what I’m doing and simply say, “Lord, I need your help. I openly confess that I can’t get through this trial by myself. I need you Lord, every hour of my life, I need you. You are my strength and you are my fortress and I hide myself in you today.” I’ll continue praying to the Lord, “I openly admit that I am weak, but You are strong; I need help and You’re my helper. I need comfort and You are my comforter; I need answers and You are my counselor. I need healing and You are my healer and great physician. I need salvation and You are my beautiful Savior. When darkness seems to surround me, Lord, You give me faith in the darkest seasons of my life.”
