We pulled into Maryville, TN for the first time ever. It was on the route home according to my phone’s navigation program. The phone would “speak” telling us which turns to take, but we accidentally hit the mute button and took a wrong turn. We were so far off course even the navigation program got confused. It would “tell” us to take turns that were not even there! I rebooted my phone, turned on the speaker and it guided us back on course.
Has life been going in circles this past year? Is it time to “reboot,” listen to God and His word again? It will guide us back on course. ”And your ears will hear a word behind you, ‘This is the way, walk in it,’ whenever you turn to the right or to the left.” (Isaiah 30:21)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.