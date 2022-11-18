Years ago my son and I were working on his deer stand. He was about twelve feet off the ground, when the limb he was holding broke. I was standing directly under him. As he began to fall, I remember thinking, “This isn’t going to be good!”
As he came crashing through the vines I wrapped my arms around him and went to the vine covered ground with him. I could not keep him from falling, but was able to brake his fall enough that he was not hurt. We even lay there laughing for a moment, then got up and finished our work. There was no way I could let him fall alone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.