The pot of spaghetti was about to boil over when my wife put a scoop of butter in it. The boiling pot “simmered down” and continued to cook with no further incident. I smiled at her and said, “Wow! Oil on the water really works!”
In Psalms 45 and Hebrews 1 the Bible speaks of being anointed with the oil of gladness. Most take this as a reference to the presence of the Holy Spirit in our lives. Have you reached a boiling point in some area of your life? I know of nothing that helps me “simmer down” like the presence of the Holy Spirit and His oil of gladness.
