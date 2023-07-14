2022-23 Pilot Club of Baytown President, Carol Badillo, presented Helen Gerlich with a certificate for 25 years perfect attendance at the June 19, 2023, Pilot Club Board of Directors Officer Installation Ceremony held at the Baytown Historical Museum.
This is a very prestigious accomplishment and honor.
