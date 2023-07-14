Helen Gerlich

25-year Pilot Club of Baytown Member Helen Gerlich and Club President Carol Badillo

2022-23 Pilot Club of Baytown President, Carol Badillo, presented Helen Gerlich with a certificate for 25 years perfect attendance at the June 19, 2023, Pilot Club Board of Directors Officer Installation Ceremony held at the Baytown Historical Museum.  

This is a very prestigious accomplishment and honor.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.