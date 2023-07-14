Keller Williams Elite’s Productivity Coaching Program for new agents takes first place against other Keller Williams coaching programs in both individual and group productivity categories in a six state area.
New agents in the Productivity Coaching Program at Keller Williams Elite, a real estate agency of 120 agents based in Baytown and led by broker Julia Owens, battled their way to first place in a six-state competition against other brokerages in not only the group category, but the individual category as well.
