Open Mic Night is returning to Town Square, 213 W. Texas Ave., at 7 p.m. Friday with a lineup that includes Brightwire, Ashley Cressy, Osvaldo Ramos, Reagan Louis, Tony James, Nolan Shank and Mic-on-Mic.
Open Mic Nights are hosted by Brightwire band and the ACE District to provide an outlet for area musicians to perform for the community in an informal, relaxed setting. There is no admission charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.