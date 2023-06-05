Swallows are some of the most interesting birds we have here in Texas. They are fascinating to watch, as they dip, dive, and swirl across fields and parks, and their ecology is interesting as well. We are fortunate to have eight species of swallows here in Texas and many of them can regularly be seen here in the Houston-Galveston region. This includes purple martins, barn swallows, cave swallows and cliff swallows.
Although these species look similar, different swallows have different behaviors and habitats. For example, if you have a pair of swallows building a nest on your porch, it is likely a pair of barn swallows. This species has adapted to human presence and seem to like building their nests on the sides of buildings, especially with overhangs. Barn swallows arrive in March, nest in the spring and summer and migrate south in July thorugh October. Barn swallows are small birds that have a deeply forked tail, reddish brown face, blue head and back and a white chest and belly.
