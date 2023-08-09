The City of Mont Belvieu is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website, www.montbelvieu.net. Developed in collaboration with CivicPlus, the leading technology solutions provider for local governments, the revamped site will provide residents, businesses and visitors with new self-service features, improved transparency and a central hub of city-related information.
The updated website welcomes residents with an easy-to-navigate home page, offering quick links to commonly requested services such as utility bill payments, permit applications and more. Keeping residents informed and connected is a top priority for the City of Mont Belvieu, and the new website accomplishes this by providing access to the latest city news stories, social media feeds and an interactive calendar of events and meetings.
