lions welcome

Valerie Adame, with the Fred Aguilar Promise Center, gave a presentation at a recent Lions Club meeting on how the center has been improving the lives of youth in Baytown for more than 20 years. The club made a donation to the organization. Pictured, from left, are Lion Vice President Harvey Oyler, Valerie Adame and Lion President Anthony Price.

