Robert E. Lee High School’s graduating class of 1973 is organizing its 50th reunion.
This reunion celebration will take place Sept. 29-30 at the new Hyatt Regency Baytown Hotel, 100 Convention Center Way.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 8:05 pm
