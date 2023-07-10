Without a family member or friend to introduce a newcomer to hunting and firearms, it was hard for someone to get started in hunting. Then, Texas Wildlife Assn and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department partnered to form Texas Youth Hunting Program. Since then, over 50,000 youngsters have had an excellent introduction to safe and successful hunting. Now, a new program developed by TWA called Adult Learn to Hunt Program is available for older applicants to receive a similar introduction to hunting – and take home fresh venison from the course. For information and application forms, call 210-826-2904 or visitwww.texas-wildlife.org/texas-learn-to-hunt-program. TYHP can be contacted at 800-460-5494 or visit www.tyhp.org
My grandfather was a hunter, rancher and executive director of the Texas Game and Fish Commission. My father both hunted and fished until a big war took him away. I was about six, then, and sadly never got to hunt with either of them.
Hunting can be instinctive. My son, Dan, once brought his new, eight-week-old Labrador puppy and new .22 rifle out to the ranch where I lived. Danny wanted me to shoot his rifle. We set a beverage can on a fence post and I took aim, making sure Danny and his pup were both safely behind me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.