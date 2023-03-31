La Marque High School Tigers Reunion, hosted by the Class of 1963, will take place from noon to midnight on Saturday, April 29, at the Sally Brooks Events Place, 215 Middleton St., in Bacliff.
Graduates from the classes of ’53 through ‘73+ are welcome! Tickets are $25 in advance. It’s an all-day picnic with fun for the whole family – kids, grandkids, greats and great-greats are welcome. BYOB and sodas. Please bring extra chairs.
