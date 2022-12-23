The Kiwanis Club of Baytown decided to participate in some Christmas “reindeer games” at their weekly meeting and put on their best holiday attire for the occasion. Al Richard, Baytown Kiwanis assistant secretary and Texas-Oklahoma District secretary, led the festivities with a slew of games for the club members. The members divided up into teams, and each came up with a name. One of the games tested the members’ trivia knowledge about Christmas. Members also played the Left/Right Christmas Game using the classic poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.” Winners received some holiday prizes, while cheaters received lumps of coal.
