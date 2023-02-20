Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Kameron Price recently visited with members of the Kiwanis Club of Baytown to talk about the company and its cosmetic products. Price shared her knowledge of Mary Kay’s skincare, color and clinical solutions merchandise. She also demonstrated how Mary Kay’s Clear Proof Deep-Cleansing Charcoal Mask works on the club’s president-elect Martha Barnett. To find out the latest about Mary Kay products sold by Price, visit www.marykay.com/KPrice.
