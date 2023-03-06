Joyce Lee Ford, age 78, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023.
Joyce was born March 2, 1944, in Orange, Texas to the parents of Andrus and Annie Mae Fontenot. She attended the original Harlem Elementary School formerly located in the once all black community of McNair. She then attended the historic all-black Baytown George Washington Carver High school, graduating in 1962, where she was a beautiful and spirited cheerleader. Joyce was a year ahead of me in public school; however I remember her through our elementary, junior high and high school years as being a beautiful, smart, respectable and extremely nice person. I recently found a picture I took with Joyce when we were attending the historic original Harlem Elementary School in McNair. I shared that picture with two of her brothers, Daryl and Roy Fontenot. I was told she had an opportunity to see the picture before her demise and she remembered us taking the picture.
