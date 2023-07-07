Gary Lowry came to the Kiwanis Club of Baytown and talked about the street rod scene in Baytown, including some on classic cars. Lowry lamented how people used to cruise up and down Texas Avenue back in the day before “The Snake” was installed. He also talked about how racers used the track at the now-closed Houston Raceway Park. In addition, he brought along his classic red 1967 GT Dodge Dart.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Are you prepared for a major hurricane?
You voted:
Newsletter Signup
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Hotel insurance bill hits $1.8 M
- Looking to reunite: Former player seeks to bring 1964 BJH Red Goslin champs together for gathering
- Lee regents work toward 2024 budget
- Baytown Sun directs $10,000 to local charities
- Woman killed in suspected road rage crash
- Lawyer says reserve judgment for suspected DWI driver
- Market at Town Square shifting to evening hours
- Woman achieves dreams with Walmart program
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Toddler killed in one-car accident in Baytown on Sunday
- Fourth of July festivities draw thousands
- Rimes July 4 performance Tuesday
- City celebrates Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston Mayor: Vision led to new hotel
- Trevor Wayne Smith
- Bases Hamburgers set to return to Baytown
- The legacy of a great man, Elferay “Papa” Neal
- Wismer announces Heat Wave winners
- Archie Delma (Johnnie) Dutton
- Run for the 4th and party with free beer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.