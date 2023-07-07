Kiwanis Club

Pictured from left, Kiwanis Club of Baytown Secretary Renee Rhodes, Kiwanis Assistant Treasurer Dave Jirrels, Kiwanis Club President Martha Barnett, Lowry and Kiwanis Club of Baytown Board of Director Mike Wilson. 

 Photo by Matt Hollis

Gary Lowry came to the Kiwanis Club of Baytown and talked about the street rod scene in Baytown, including some on classic cars. Lowry lamented how people used to cruise up and down Texas Avenue back in the day before “The Snake” was installed. He also talked about how racers used the track at the now-closed Houston Raceway Park. In addition, he brought along his classic red 1967 GT Dodge Dart. 

