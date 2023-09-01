Anna is a divorced woman with a young daughter, Molly. She will do anything for her daughter. But throughout the book, Anna’s focus is not always on Molly. She “forgets” Molly. It is while Anna is trying to deal with some important issues that she makes some very foolish mistakes – mistakes that could have been avoided if she had been paying more attention. These mistakes ultimately change her relationship with her daughter and her lover, Leo.
The first part of this book goes into great detail the story of her childhood. Without this first part, the reader won’t understand totally what makes Anna tick. Everything from her piano lessons, to her relationship with her mother and her mother’s clan, help explain why she did the things she did as an adult. Her love of her aunt Babe was a big influence from her childhood. Babe was a very eccentric young woman, and represented to Anna unconventionality and in some ways freedom. Anna herself seemed to want to be uninhibited, but could not totally be that way without feeling the guilt that was handed down to her by her mother’s very conventional family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.