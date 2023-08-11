From left, Jaasiel Sprecher, Chuck Chandler, Azalia Sprecher, founder of Baytown Pelly Neighbors, Jeremy Roldán and Jeff Sprecher. Present, but not pictured, was Randy Meredith, owner of Tucker’s Radiator Shop.
The 1876 Texas constitution established what were called “School Communities.” These were one-room schools and the requirements consisted of having a building in which to conduct classes, a list of any number of students between the ages of 8-14 and a board of trustees consisting of three members. School was held four months a year and the school day was of seven hours duration. Attendance by the students was not compulsory, although attendance was kept in a day book by the teacher as a requirement for her pay, which was based on the number of students in class.
In 1859, Mary Jones, widow of the last president of the Republic of Texas, had purchased a farm called Headquarters from Ashbel Smith, where she lived for almost 20 years. This huge farm extended from today’s South Main Street west to Goose Creek stream and from Business 146 north to the railroad tracks south of Lee College. In 1876, she donated one-and-a-half acres of land for the school inside the bend in the road of today’s South Main and West Main streets, where Tucker’s Radiator Shop stands today.
