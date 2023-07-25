Around noon, I found myself ravenous and resolved to do something about it before I started to nibble on fresh printer paper. Naturally, I headed to Going’s.
Situated at 1007 North Main St., Going’s BBQ is a restaurant devoted to steak, ribs, and as its name suggests, barbeque. While its exterior is unassuming, a venture into the joint quickly reveals the owners’ devotion to crafting an atmosphere that is distinctly Texan. At the entrance, you’re greeted by a wooden sculpture of a man in a stylish hat. In one corner, you’ll find a vintage gas pump (where the price is only 50 cents per gallon) and if your eyes aren’t glued to your plate by this point, you’ll notice that the heads of taxidermied game hang mounted on the walls. A giant ‘Texaco’ sign catches the eye instantly.
