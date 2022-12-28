David Corder will retire after approximately 50 years of service as Director of Music of Faith Presbyterian Church in Baytown on Sunday, Jan. 1. A retirement celebration will follow the 10:30 a.m. worship service on Sunday, Jan. 8 in the Fellowship Hall at 3900 North Main Street.
Corder generously gave of his time and musical talents striving to always get the best from the choir members enhancing the worship experience with beautiful, meaningful, worshipful, coral musical arrangements to glorify God. Bring your memories and stories and let us have a joyful reminiscing with Dave.
