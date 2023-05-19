The Evening Pilots were volunteers at Camp for All that is located in Burton, TX. This camp is for adults with special needs who get a weekend to do multiple activities, including arts and crafts, sports, horseback rides and many other things to let them enjoy their time together and have fun. The volunteers are from multiple clubs across Texas. Volunteers from the Evening Pilots are Marcie Hill (front) and Jan Bracey (back row) along with the campers. For more information about the Pilot program call Liz Webb, membership chair at 832-262-2872.
