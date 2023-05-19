camp for all

The Evening Pilots were volunteers at Camp for All that is located in Burton, TX. This camp is for adults with special needs who get a weekend to do multiple activities, including arts and crafts, sports, horseback rides and many other things to let them enjoy their time together and have fun. The volunteers are from multiple clubs across Texas. Volunteers from the Evening Pilots are Marcie Hill (front) and Jan Bracey (back row) along with the campers. For more information about the Pilot program call Liz Webb, membership chair at 832-262-2872. 

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.