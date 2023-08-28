“ChewPee” seems to be saying in dog lingo, “What else can I do for you on this hot day?” after a successful retrieve. But the question for ChewPee’s handler – and ALL RETRIEVER OWNERS -- during this heat bath of a soon to open hunting season is: What are you doing for your best friend in this Sauna?!! Overheating them is guaranteed during excessive heat. And it can lead to a long, sad, ride home.
We’ve finally broken the longest string of 100-plus degree temperature days in history! Rain last Monday and the disturbance from South Texas storms cooled us off for a couple of days below 100-degree temperatures! That’s a cause célèbre for sure!
Then my bubble burst. The next few days went back to 106 and 107. Our rain was only a ten-by-ten reprieve. The raindrops were about ten inches apart and fell for ten minutes. Twenty minutes later, our driveway was bone-dry, again.
