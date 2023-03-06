The Crawfish Shack's dining area finally opened, so I asked my brother and his wife to join me for our first crawfish of the year. We have been here before and knew we'd be in for a real treat.
Since it's a BYOB establishment, we brought in some beer and wine to enjoy while soaking up the festive atmosphere and checking out the décor. A big hit with visitors is the giant metal crawfish that hangs from the ceiling. There's Texas and Louisiana sports memorabilia, which of course includes the Astros and the Saints; displays of all the cool t-shirts they have for sale; and all sorts of crawfish-themed signage. There was even a beautiful bouquet of flowers for the owners' wedding anniversary on display.
