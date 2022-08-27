The annual ORW Founders Day Festival will include silent and live auctions, the Ethel P. Ramsey Bake-Off, live entertainment, reenactors from the First Texas Naval Squadron, a car and truck show and a cornhole competition with prizes by the Bayou City Baggerz, free carnival type rides, free bingo and more. For more info., www.cityofoldriverwinfree.com
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- Bayland Island hotel/convention center tops out
- Council approves new mall deal
- Paws for celebration, officials cut ribbon for city’s Animal Services and Rehabilitation Center
- Lee College regents OK $67M budget, 5% raises
- Baytown City Council approves budgets
- Police Beat
- Baytown Chamber Business After Hours hosted by Springhill Suites
- Chambers County Commissioners approve tax abatement application
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Man, woman charged with child sexual assault in Chambers County
- Council to consider new mall deal
- Police Beat
- Houston jury finds energy company liable in electrical pole climbing accident
- Dollar General robbed
- Jackuline Kay (Jackie) Dykes
- Eugenio (Gene) Santana, Jr.
- Linda Lee Johnson
- Police Beat
- Chinquapin Prep’s 53rd Opening Day
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.