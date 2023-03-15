In its annual report on work-related injuries and illnesses as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Citizen’s Advisory Council (CAC) to La Porte Industry learned that approximately 9,272 employees and contractors, working 19.3 million hours in 2022 in La Porte plants, had 31 injuries requiring a doctor’s intervention. This gave CAC plants an overall recordable rate of 0.32, the lowest rate in the 24-year history of the report. (1.00 rate represents one injury among 100 workers in a year.)
Trends show clear improvement in safety performance over the years. If the 0.32 rate in 2022 had been 1.09, as it was in 2005, 105 people would have been injured. Instead, 31 workers were injured in 2022--and 9,241 were not. No fatalities in CAC plants occurred in 2022. Five injuries resulted from chemical exposure. Twenty three of the 43 CAC plants had no recordable injuries among employees and major contractors. CAC plants once again performed better than members of the American Chemistry Council and chemical manufacturing in Texas and nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.