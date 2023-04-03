While you might not know them by name, you’ve undoubtedly seen the stocky white birds that follow cattle and tractors around as they move through fields. Scientifically speaking, these are Cattle Egrets (Bubulcus ibis) but, depending on where you live or even who pointed them out to you for the first time, you might call them something else. Personally, I grew up calling these birds Charley Birds. And while I can’t exactly tell you why, I can tell you that these birds go by a lot of different names.
Regardless of what you call them, these birds are incredibly adaptable. They’ve been documented following pretty much anything—tractors, cows, camels, hippopotamuses, and even fire—that will help them and their pals on their quest for food.
