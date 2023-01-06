Jenica has managed to survive her hillbilly upbringing in the Appalachian Mountains by turning her back on her heartless, cold father and her four sisters. She moves to NYC after college and gets a dream job in a book publishing firm. Her instructions are to stay out of the slush pile, but when she spies a scroungy, half-opened envelope she cannot resist.
It is a beautiful tale within a suspenseful story. Jen finds herself back on the dirt roads and backwater settlements that she was so determined to escape. While searching for the next chapters, she confronts her past relationships with her mountain family that she was so eager to escape.
