Beauty Enhancements by Xio, located at 100 S. Main Street, Highlands, celebrated their Ribbon Cutting Ceremony with the Baytown Chamber of Commerce, Ambassadors, staff and family members.
Beauty Enhancements by Xio is a non-invasive Med Spa offering the latest medical spa advancements and specializing in non-surgical skin tightening solutions for the face, neck and body of women and men wanting to get their youth back without making it a full-time job to achieve. They offer their clients customized option plans for individuals with specific needs and goals when it comes to looking young and feeling younger. They have treated every need from weight loss, fat reduction, cellulite reduction, skin tightening, laser resurfacing, acne therapy, vascular therapy and more. Beauty Enhancement by Xio’s staff are all certified and well trained to help you achieve your personal goals with ease. Congratulations to Beauty Enhancement by Xio on becoming an official Baytown Chamber of Commerce member.
