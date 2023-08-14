Aajvi performs a traditional dance at the Baytown Indian Community’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The event was held Saturday at the Baytown Community Center. Around 250 people attended the event. Bijal Shukla, a member of the Baytown Indian Community, said the turnout was good. The event’s theme was a train journey to different States of India. They set the room up as a railway platform, and passed out snacks as if the audience members were on a train ride through India. Baytown city council declared Aug. 15 as Indian Independence Day at its Thursday meeting.
Councilman Mike Lester lights a candle at a special celebration to honor Indian Independence Day, when India became its own independent country after being under British rule, known as the British Raj, from 1858 until 1947. The lighting of the lamp is believed to bring prosperity, welfare and positivity in and around us, according to Bijal Shukla, a member of the Baytown Indian Community.
“This tradition has been followed by Hindus since ancient times as part of Indian culture and tradition,” Shukla said. “The significance of lighting a lamp, or diya, is simple, but deep - to spread the light, the light of spiritual knowledge.”
Photos by Matt Hollis
