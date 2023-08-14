Aajvi performs a traditional dance at the Baytown Indian Community’s celebration of the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. The event was held Saturday at the Baytown Community Center. Around 250 people attended the event. Bijal Shukla, a member of the Baytown Indian Community, said the turnout was good. The event’s theme was a train journey to different States of India. They set the room up as a railway platform, and passed out snacks as if the audience members were on a train ride through India. Baytown city council declared Aug. 15 as Indian Independence Day at its Thursday meeting.

 

