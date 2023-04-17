“A child or weak swimmer can drown in the time it takes to reply to a text, check a fishing line or apply sunscreen,” according to the Red Cross. As temperatures rise, more families will be flocking to community pools. Realizing that many of our younger students do not know how to swim, Goose Creek CISD reached out to their community partners for a fun and exciting way to present sun and swim safety, beginning with their pre-K students.
Kami Johnston, Agriculture & Natural Resources Coordinator for the Early Learning Academy, teamed up with the City of Baytown and the Pirates Bay Aquatics department to expose students to the benefits of sun and swim safety on March 30. “Their team has done an amazing job of providing outreach on sun and water safety to our students through their “On the Road” classroom experience,” she said. “Through our partnership, they were awarded the “Safety Program of the Year” for the State of Texas for the work they are doing in our schools.”
