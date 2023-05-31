BH lions scholarship

Four very deserving Barbers Hill Seniors were awarded a $2,000 scholarship from the Barbers Hill Lions Club chapter last month. Pictured from left: Club member Butch Bean, Ryan Dagley Jr., Paige Pipes, Bethany Mueller, Sheriff Brian Hawthorne and Barbers Hill Lions Club President Becky McManus. Not pictured is Claire Barnard who also received a scholarship.

