Students from Bañuelos Elementary raise their hands enthusiastically when asked by Sgt. Kent Dowdy with the Goose Creek CISD Police Department if they were interested in becoming a police officer at the recent Careers on Wheels 2023.
CARRIE PRYOR NEWMAN
Fifth graders (standing) Luis Valencia and Hudson Shipley spray designs on cardboard as City of Baytown Traffic Department employees oversee the activities.
Students at Dr. Antonio Bañuelos, Jr., Elementary School had the opportunity to explore numerous careers at the recent Careers on Wheels 2023. Planned and hosted by Mitzi Oliver, school counselor, the annual event includeed career choices that do not require a degree.
“I want students to have the opportunity to experience and learn about careers that do not require a degree of higher education,” Oliver said. “The smiles, happiness and thanks from the students has encouraged me to make this an annual event for Bañuelos.”
