Students at Dr. Antonio Bañuelos, Jr., Elementary School had the opportunity to explore numerous careers at the recent Careers on Wheels 2023. Planned and hosted by Mitzi Oliver, school counselor, the annual event includeed career choices that do not require a degree.

“I want students to have the opportunity to experience and learn about careers that do not require a degree of higher education,” Oliver said. “The smiles, happiness and thanks from the students has encouraged me to make this an annual event for Bañuelos.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.