For this year’s National Volunteer Week, H&R Block announced Gloria Guevara of Baytown, as one of six associates across the country awarded with the company’s national Make Every Block Better Volunteer Award. Guevara, senior tax consultant and multi-unit team leader won for outreach and volunteerism in the Latinx community.
As the winner in the building neighborhood connections category, Guevara was selected to direct a $7,500 grant to the charity of her choice from The H & R Block Foundation. Guevara is a 14-year senior tax consultant with H&R Block in Baytown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.