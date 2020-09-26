The Baytown Republican Women organization is hosting a voter registration drive event on Saturday, Sept. 26 from at 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Harris County Republican Party’s Baytown office parking lot near Pipeline Grill, 4721 Garth Road. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. To check your registration status, visit www.hctax.net/Voter/Search.
Baytown Republican Women to host voter registration drive on Saturday
