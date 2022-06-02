Pilot Club donates to BayArea Homeless Shelter

The Evening Pilot Club of Baytown made a donation to BayArea Homeless Shelter to Program Manager Marianne Jackson. A check from the club and many pantry items were donated to the shelter. Presenting the items are Pilot President Liz Webb, left, Louise King, Kimberly Lopez, Angie Hudman, right, and Janice Hudman, community service chairwoman. Jackson reported at the time there were 39 residents in the homes. There is a separate home for the families, women's apartment and men's apartment located on Wisconsin Street in Baytown.  

