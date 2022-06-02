Pilot Club donates to BayArea Homeless Shelter

The Evening Pilot Club of Baytown made a donation to BayArea Homeless Shelter to Program Manager Marianne Jackson. A check from the club and many pantry items were donated to the shelter. Presenting the items are Pilot President Liz Webb, left, Louise King, Kimberly Lopez, Angie Hudman, right, and Janice Hudman, community service chairwoman. Jackson reported at the time there were 39 residents in the homes. There is a separate home for the families, women's apartment and men's apartment located on Wisconsin Street in Baytown.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Dolcefino to council: What about that sex club?
- Kathryn Cooling-Triola
- Jarrod Kayne LaPlante
- Goose Creek CISD holds graduation ceremonies
- 2 more jailed in killing
- Hyatt unveils Bayland strategy
- Sheryl Jean Lee Doyle
- Baytown Council Briefs: Interstate 10, Thompson Road annexation approved
- $512M in projects planned; improvement plans will span five years
- Gilbert Michael Horner
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Would you support or oppose a law that would raise the minimum age for buying an assault rifle from 18 to 21? (3)
- Another Texas school shooting (2)
- Positive proof (1)
- Which of these statements comes closest to describing your feelings about the Bible? (1)
- Police Beat: 3 men charged in attempted catalytic converter theft during funeral (1)
- Letters to the editor: Pass the Judiciary Act of 2021 (1)
- Feline ‘failure’: City panel ponders future of ‘community cat’ program (1)
- Community Briefs: Baytown Rotary awards scholarships to GCCISD students (1)
- Letters to the editor: Nice try, Democrats (1)
- Another Texas school shooting (1)
- Letters to the editor: Another standing ovation (1)
- Throwing curveballs: Pre-teen makes cut at baseball camp for young women (1)
- Baytown Fire Department hosts hurricane workshop (1)
- Baytown band looks for the light on music scene (1)
- New BH trustee ‘passionate about children’s success’ (1)
- Letters to the editor: An ounce of education (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.