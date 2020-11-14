Socks
Carrie Pryor-Newman

Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent; Lee Martinez, athletic director; and Kendall David, marketing director, help with distributing the 37 pallets of socks Academy Sports donated to Goose Creek CISD students. The socks were distributed to coaches and physical education teachers. The Guidance and Counseling Department also stocked up on socks for students and families in need. 

