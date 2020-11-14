Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent; Lee Martinez, athletic director; and Kendall David, marketing director, help with distributing the 37 pallets of socks Academy Sports donated to Goose Creek CISD students. The socks were distributed to coaches and physical education teachers. The Guidance and Counseling Department also stocked up on socks for students and families in need.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
- School districts stay course amid threat; Chambers Co. reports few issues
- Goose Creek keeps hybrid option
- State-of-art pavilion coming to Roseland Park
- City holds dedication for Chandler Arboretum
- Football roundup: Patriots improve playoff push
- City, firefighter union find common ground
- City animal services supervisor volunteers on Caribbean island
- San Jac Mall developers providing update to city
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Language is irrelevant (2)
- Trump trashes the military (2)
- Texas deserves better (2)
- Cummings for council (2)
- Health Supply US Delivers American Made PPE to Strategic National Stockpile to Fight COVID-19 (1)
- No tricks: Treat each other with love, respect (1)
- Liberalism to blame for all (1)
- The Boston T-D party (1)
- COVID-19 is like mosquitoes (1)
- Experian: Americans Are Maintaining Healthy Credit Profiles During COVID-19 Pandemic (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.