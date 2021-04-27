Corporate gifts support the work of United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County. In a year of uncertainty, these gifts are needed more than ever to support the effort. A new corporate partnership with Baytown Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram began when Joe Grabo, Sales and Event Representative, and his team met with United Way to better understand its mission to support solutions to community-wide issues, and the importance of corporate gifts and volunteerism that makes the work possible. To announce the new connection, Grabo presented a $500 donation and said, “For April’s community spotlight, Bayshore is proud to have chosen United Way of Greater Baytown Area and Chambers County. We want to thank you for all you do to help the Baytown community and surrounding areas.”
“With over 30 organizations supported by United Way donations last year, there is no denying the impact United Way has on the Baytown and Chambers County community,” said Regan Billings Pearce, Social Media & Internet Admin for Bayshore Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram. “We wanted to show our support of the United Way and donate to an organization that has been an asset to so many other organizations.”
