Mural
Baytown Sun photo by Carol Skewes

Painter Armando Castelan works on the mural at The Dirty Daiquiri at Garth Road and Park Street. A Houston-based artist, Castelan has also completed murals at Sterling Municipal Library and Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center. Owners of the family-friendly establishment are Tammy Scott, Daniel Puentes and Gustavo Guzman. The business officially opened on Saturday.

Tags

