Painter Armando Castelan works on the mural at The Dirty Daiquiri at Garth Road and Park Street. A Houston-based artist, Castelan has also completed murals at Sterling Municipal Library and Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center. Owners of the family-friendly establishment are Tammy Scott, Daniel Puentes and Gustavo Guzman. The business officially opened on Saturday.
Today's e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Greater Baytown
Chambers County Weekly
- To view our latest issue click the image on the left.
Obituaries
Sun Weekly Survey
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Latest News
Popular BaytownSun Stories
Articles
- Coinbase soars in market debut, valued near $86 billion
- Janice (Steele) Franco
- Former Lee College administrator jailed in Arkansas on child sex abuse charges
- Lee College regents meeting erupts, candidate removed
- Donel Lee Whittaker
- Loraine Jannett Eagleton Myles
- Tarece (Rece-E) Lensing
- Daniel Robert McCloud Sr.
- Mont Belvieu grad taken No. 1 by Dallas Wings in WNBA draft
- William Thomas (Tom) Bradshaw
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.