St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church is having a DRIVE-THRU ONLY Fish Fry. Please mark your calendars for Dec. 4 for great food at 800 W. Baker Road. Tickets are $10, which include fish, fries, and hushpuppies catered by Catfish on Wheels. Serving time will be as following in parking lot: Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and dinner 5 to 7 p.m. There will also be deliveries of 10 plates or more to businesses. Please contact the parish office at 281-837-8180 for more questions.
