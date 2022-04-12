J. R. “Jack” Edmondson, historian, re-enactor and author, will bring actor John Wayne back to life at the Baytown Historical Preservation Association’s 17th annual A Taste of History on April 30 at Baytown Christian Academy.
Photo courtesy of the Baytown Historical Preservation Association
The legendary actor John Wayne, who came to Baytown in 1968 to star in “Hellfighters,” will be brought back to life by J. R. “Jack” Edmondson, a noted historian, re-enactor and author. Edmondson will perform Duke in the first person at the Baytown Historical Preservation Association’s 17th annual A Taste of History on Saturday, April 30, 6 p.m., at Baytown Christian Academy, 5555 N. Main St.
In both his writings and his “living history” presentations, Edmondson views himself in the role of historian as a storyteller. The retired history teacher has authored several books and over 50 magazine articles, most on aspects of Texas history. His book, “The Alamo Story — from Early History to Current Conflicts,” has been praised by reviewers as the “best” and “most readable” of all historical accounts devoted to the Texas shrine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.