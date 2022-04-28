Baytown council will consider approving an agreement tonight with Harris County to widen West Cedar Bayou Lynchburg from Garth Road to John Martin Road. 

Council meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall, 2401 Market St. 

Kristyn Hunt Cathey is director of communications for Goose Creek CISD.

