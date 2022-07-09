BLT production of ‘Annie’ opening July 22

Cast members share a laugh during a recent rehearsal for Baytown Little Theater’s production of “Annie,” opening July 23 at the Lee College Performing Arts Center. From left are Rhonda Daily, Joshua Figueroa, Lucy Anderson, Avery Heffernan and Erynn Morris. (Sun photo by Mark Fleming)

The cheerful orphan who dominated American comics pages for nearly a century will come to life July 22-31 with Baytown Little Theater’s production of “Annie” at the Lee College Performing Arts Center.

Performances are at 8 p.m. July 22, 23, 29 and 30 and at 2:30 p.m. July 24 and 31 at 805 W. Texas Avenue. All tickets are $25 and can be purchased at baytownlittletheater.org.

