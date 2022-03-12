Pilot Club donation

Pilot Club of Baytown makes a donation to the Art League of Baytown. Mission Statement of the Art League is “To promote the fine arts of painting, sculpting, ceramics, photography and to create fellowship among practicing artists.”  The Art League is pleased to welcome visitors to the beautiful gallery at 110 W. Texas Ave. in the historic Old Goose Creek Arts and Entertainment District and want to be your partner when discovering art and culture firsthand. There is a variety of handmade gifts available for purchase at comparably reasonable prices such as paintings, pottery, jewelry, stained glass, photos, cards and other unique art. What do art and culture have in common? First and foremost, they bring out joy and varying emotions from within. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.